Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man killed in overnight hit-and-run

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities are searching for a car and driver involved in a deadly accident overnight.

Louisville Metro police were called to the 3400 block of W. Broadway around 2 a.m. Officers found an adult man in the street that had been struck by a car. He died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Investigators said it appears the man was struck by a vehicle heading eastbound on Broadway that left the scene.

If you have information about the car involved or its driver, call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

History and hauntings at Waverly Hills draw in thousands each year.
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium underway
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Southern Indiana man seriously injured in moped crash
Calls came in around 8:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Kelly Way, near...
Names of victims released in Bon Air murder, suicide
Cheyanne Porter and Jose Gomez-Alvarez.
Ky. couple arrested after human remains found during investigation into missing child
Update: Lanes reopen after I-265 North crash

Latest News

Fans in standing in solidarity with the players.
Fans show solidarity with Racing Louisville players; whistleblower tells her story
LMPD ‘Pal Program’ builds relationship with youth
LMPD ‘Pal Program’ builds relationship with youth
Rapper and philanthropist Percy “Master P” Miller announced a new book inspired by a young boy...
Master P unveils children’s book inspired by young Kentucky shooting survivor
The Pop's Poppin' Egg Salad is one of the most popular sandwiches at Wild Eggs.
Wild Eggs to host ribbon cutting at new location in New Albany