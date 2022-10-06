Man killed in overnight hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities are searching for a car and driver involved in a deadly accident overnight.

Louisville Metro police were called to the 3400 block of W. Broadway around 2 a.m. Officers found an adult man in the street that had been struck by a car. He died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Investigators said it appears the man was struck by a vehicle heading eastbound on Broadway that left the scene.

If you have information about the car involved or its driver, call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

