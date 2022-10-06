Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Master P unveils children’s book inspired by young Kentucky shooting survivor

Rapper and philanthropist Percy “Master P” Miller announced a new book inspired by a young boy...
Rapper and philanthropist Percy “Master P” Miller announced a new book inspired by a young boy who was a victim of gun violence.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rapper and philanthropist Percy “Master P” Miller announced a new book inspired by a young boy who was a victim of gun violence.

Malakai Roberts was permanently blinded after shots fired into his Lexington home in Dec. 2020. Since then, Malakai has worked with anti-gun violence advocate Christopher 2X’s Future Healers program to inspire others who may have been affected by violence.

On Wednesday, Miller unveiled a new children’s book, titled “Adventures with Malakai: Teamwork Makes the Dream Work.” The book is being created in collaboration with Snoop Loopz cereal, a brand launched by Miller and rapper Snoop Dogg.

Miller said the book, which will be part of a series, will allow Malakai to teach other children through opportunities that he’s been through.

“With me and Malakai coming together and creating this book, it’s going to be incredible for the kids,” Miller said. “We want kids to know how to overcome adversity, and by him losing his eyesight with the tragedy that he’s been through, it’s going to be incredible to write a book with Malakai.”

During the book unveiling event, children were also given a taste test for the new Snoop Loopz cereal.

Miller said the book would be releasing soon and Snoop Loopz cereal is expected to release nationwide in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

History and hauntings at Waverly Hills draw in thousands each year.
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium underway
generic crash
Officials identify 35-year-old Louisville woman killed in Meade County crash
Bashar Ghazawi in archive footage from WAVE News during a previous court appearance.
Convicted murderer dies while in LMDC custody
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Southern Indiana man seriously injured in moped crash
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

The Pop's Poppin' Egg Salad is one of the most popular sandwiches at Wild Eggs.
Wild Eggs to host ribbon cutting at new location in New Albany
The woman received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Fatal accident involving pedestrian on Berry Boulevard
UPS Hosting Seasonal Hiring Events in Louisville
UPS hosting seasonal hiring events in Louisville
Doctors concerned about worse flu season in Louisville this year
Doctors concerned about worse flu season in Louisville this year