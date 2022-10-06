Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

McDonald’s confirms iconic Halloween pails are coming back this month

According to a news release, the three iconic buckets – McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin – will...
According to a news release, the three iconic buckets – McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin – will return Oct. 18 through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – After weeks of rumors, McDonald’s confirmed that its beloved Halloween pail Happy Meals are indeed coming back this year.

According to a news release, the three iconic buckets – McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin – will return Oct. 18 through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.

The buckets will hold your Happy Meal of choice.

In social media posts Thursday, McDonald’s shared a photo of the pails with the caption, “Guess who’s coming back.”

The Halloween pails holding Happy Meals first debuted in 1986 and were last seen in 2016.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 8:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Kelly Way, near...
Names of victims released in Bon Air murder, suicide
History and hauntings at Waverly Hills draw in thousands each year.
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium underway
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Southern Indiana man seriously injured in moped crash
Cheyanne Porter and Jose Gomez-Alvarez.
Ky. couple arrested after human remains found during investigation into missing child
A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a...
Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare

Latest News

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul greets President Joe Biden Thursday as he arrives at Stewart Air...
Biden to mark IBM investment with Democrats in tough races
The Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park in Orlando, where a Missouri teen fell to his...
Florida drop tower will be taken down after teen’s death
In this image taken from video, a distraught woman is comforted outside the site of an attack...
Former cop attacks Thai day care center, kills at least 36
The aftermath of Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen Thursday.
Russia strikes apartments in Ukraine; refugees detained at border
A 36-year-old Louisville woman was killed when she was hit by a car at Berry Blvd and...
Victim of fatal accident involving pedestrian on Berry Boulevard identified