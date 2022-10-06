Metro Parks changing policies on homeless encampments in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Parks held a committee meeting Thursday and discussed new changes that will impact homeless encampments in the city.

According to the committee, the new changes will impact what is considered an encampment from 48 hours to 72 hours of a camp being set up.

The committee also discussed restricting park sheltering to 12 consecutive hours.

Louisville’s Director of Homeless Service, Susan Buchino would ultimately like the need for people to set up camps to reduce.

”Our goal in outreach is not to encourage camping but to in fact discourage camping and to link people to the resources and services they need to move forward with stability plans and housing,” Buchino said.

At the meeting, Metro Parks also discussed people setting up camps to not be able to block sidewalks with their belongings.

