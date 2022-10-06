Contact Troubleshooters
Multiple people shot at Petersburg Park in Newburg, police investigating

Just before 7 p.m., officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 5000 block of East...
Just before 7 p.m., officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after multiple people were shot in the Newburg neighborhood at Petersburg Park on Thursday night.

Just before 7 p.m., officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Two adult men, whose ages are unknown, were found shot at the location. Police said the men were taken to University Hospital and are expected to survive.

While investigating the scene, two additional gunshot victims arrived at University Hospital. Officials confirmed they were also shot while in the area of the park.

Police said those two individuals are also expected to survive.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

