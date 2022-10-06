Contact Troubleshooters
Officials identify man killed in overnight hit-and-run

By Charles Gazaway and Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man killed in an overnight hit-and-run has been identified by officials.

Perry Ponder, 48, died due to multiple blunt force injuries after being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 34th and Broadway early Thursday morning.

Louisville Metro police were called to the scene around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man in the street, later identified as Ponder, who had been struck by a car. He died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Investigators said it appears the man was struck by a vehicle heading eastbound on Broadway that left the scene.

If you have information about the car involved or its driver, call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

