Passport Health Plan offers job fair
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Health insurance company, Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare hosted a virtual job fair Thursday afternoon.

Passport Health Plan provides healthcare to low-income individuals in the community.

According to the release, Passport’s talent acquisition team offered virtual interviews and shared information about the positions and benefits currently available, including remote opportunities.

Available job openings include call center agents and claim processing staff. Positions are full-time and include benefits.

More job fairs are expected to be held on Friday, November 11 and Wednesday, December 14.

To learn more about Passport Health Plan, click or tap here.

