Spring Street Bar & Grill reopens after closing in 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A beloved bar has reopened its doors Thursday for the first time since shutting down due to the pandemic.

Spring Street Bar located on South Spring Street in the Irish Hill neighborhood is back open for business.

According to the owners, the process did take some time in order to reopen and new management will be taking over.

There will be new TVs, building renovations and a better sound system for guests to enjoy.

