Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Teenage female in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenage female is in the hospital after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway on reports of a shooting, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Officers arrived and found a teenage girl believed to be 16 to 17 years old who had been injured by gunfire.

Early investigation revealed she was with a group of others outside the area when shots were fired by a passing vehicle, police said.

The girl was the only person who had been hit. She was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Smiley said the girl was alert and talking as she was being transported.

Investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 8:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Kelly Way, near...
Names of victims released in Bon Air murder, suicide
History and hauntings at Waverly Hills draw in thousands each year.
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium underway
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Southern Indiana man seriously injured in moped crash
A 36-year-old Louisville woman was killed when she was hit by a car at Berry Blvd and...
Victim of fatal accident involving pedestrian on Berry Boulevard identified
Cheyanne Porter and Jose Gomez-Alvarez.
Ky. couple arrested after human remains found during investigation into missing child

Latest News

Biscuit Belly closes Iroquois Park area location
Metro Parks changing policies on homeless encampments in Louisville
Metro Parks changing policies on homeless encampments in Louisville
Ohio River watershed leads nation in toxic pollutants
Ohio River watershed leads nation in toxic pollutants
Prosecutors say this building was paid for with money stolen from a Minnesota covid food program
Feds trying to seize two Louisville buildings connected to $250 million COVID fraud