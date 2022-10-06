Teenage female in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenage female is in the hospital after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway on reports of a shooting, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Officers arrived and found a teenage girl believed to be 16 to 17 years old who had been injured by gunfire.

Early investigation revealed she was with a group of others outside the area when shots were fired by a passing vehicle, police said.

The girl was the only person who had been hit. She was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Smiley said the girl was alert and talking as she was being transported.

Investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

