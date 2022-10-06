Contact Troubleshooters
Victim of fatal accident involving pedestrian on Berry Boulevard identified

A 36-year-old Louisville woman was killed when she was hit by a car at Berry Blvd and...
A 36-year-old Louisville woman was killed when she was hit by a car at Berry Blvd and Georgetown Place on October 5, 2022.(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the woman killed after a car struck a pedestrian on Berry Boulevard at Georgetown Place on Wednesday has been released.

Kristin Dalton, 36, of Louisville, died at the scene from blunt force injuries.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 7:45 p.m. officers responded to a call of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Berry Boulevard.

After their preliminary investigation officers determined that Dalton was in the roadway on Berry Boulevard when she was hit by a car.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating. All parties involved remained at the scene.

