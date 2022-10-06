Contact Troubleshooters
Wild Eggs to host ribbon cutting at new location in New Albany

The Pop's Poppin' Egg Salad is one of the most popular sandwiches at Wild Eggs.
The Pop's Poppin' Egg Salad is one of the most popular sandwiches at Wild Eggs.(Amber Powell/Derby City Weekend)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wild Eggs is hosting a ribbon cutting Friday for their new location in New Albany, In.

According to the release, the new location will be at 223 West 5th Street.

The new location officially opened their doors on October 3 in the former Daisy’s Country Cooking location.

Between the growth in New Albany and the interests of their guests, it was a no-brainer to open their next location in New Albany, owners shared.

“We are excited to bring Wild Eggs to New Albany,” Bill Stenzhorn, President of Wild Eggs said. “Joining the New Albany community has been a goal for us for a long time. The strong growth in the area certainly makes it an attractive market and one that we feel will complement our operation in Jeffersonville.”

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about Wild Eggs, click or tap here.

