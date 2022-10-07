Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

6-year-old boy severely burned trying to protect younger brother in car fire

Newson said Dean, 6, put his brother, Elijah, in the trunk and stood in front of him so he wouldn’t get burned. (Source: WOIO/Lesha Newson)
By Winnie Dortch and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy was severely burned as he tried to shield his 4-year-old brother from flames when their mother’s car caught fire in a parking lot.

Lesha Newson left her two sons in the car when she went into a store to pick up a prescription, WOIO reports.

When she came out of the store, she saw her car on fire.

Newson said Dean, 6, put his brother, Elijah, 4, in the trunk and stood in front of him so he wouldn’t get burned.

“That’s very selfless for a 6-year-old,” Newson said.

A few good Samaritans helped rescue Elijah who told them his brother was still in the car.

“Right as they pulled Dean out of the car, it exploded,” Newson said.

He is recovering from second and third-degree burns on his face, arms and legs at Metro Health in Cleveland.

“He said, ‘I’m Spider-Man, Mom. I saved my brother.’ That was the first thing he said to me when we got here and he woke up,” Newson said.

Newson said she learned a lot from this heart-dropping experience and won’t leave her children unattended in the car again.

“In three minutes, you never know what can happen,” she said.

Newson said she bought her car two months ago. It is unclear how the fire started.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors say this building was paid for with money stolen from a Minnesota covid food program
Feds trying to seize two Louisville buildings connected to $250 million COVID fraud
BCPS custodian dies on duty at Overdale Elementary
Officials identify man killed in overnight hit-and-run
Roy D. Beam, 78; Carmon Mathew Martin, 45; and Stacy L. Carpenter, 31, all of Brandenburg, are...
3 charged with placing body of overdose victim out with the trash
Myrtle Beach officials say a man died after falling off a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian.
Coroner: Man attempting to do handstand falls from hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian

Latest News

”Serving others gives you fulfillment in life, and trying to make an impact on others gives you...
Former Louisville Cardinal, NFL player Eric Wood on what drives his philanthropy
President Joe Biden aboard Marine One arrives at the Wall Street Landing Zone in New York,...
Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ risk highest since ‘62 crisis
FILE - A sign advertises for help The Goldenrod, a popular restaurant and candy shop,...
Another month of solid US hiring suggests more big Fed hikes
A 1-year-old girl is at USA’s Children’s and Women’s hospital suffering from severe burns...
1-year-old suffers severe burns from father pouring boiling water on her, investigators say
The Pop's Poppin' Egg Salad is one of the most popular sandwiches at Wild Eggs.
Wild Eggs hosts ribbon cutting at new location in New Albany