After another inmate death, LMDC Director reaffirms commitment to jail safety

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three days after another inmate died while in the custody of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, the jail’s director reaffirmed his commitment to safety.

”I’m never satisfied and the moment I think I’m satisfied, I’ve got to go,” LMDC Director Jerry Collins said.

Collins talked to reporters Friday afternoon, to assess his progress as the jail’s director, while also identifying places to improve.

Bashar Ghazawi died in custody Tuesday, shortly after a jury convicted him of the 2018 murder of his wife. Ghazawi’s death marked the 12th inmate to die at LMDC in 12 months.

Ghazawi’s death coincided with a planned rally outside the jail, where members of the ACLU and other local organizations called for LMDC to dismiss the contract of the jail’s healthcare provider Wellpath.

Collins responded to those calls during his news conference Friday.

”Wellpath was actually performing within the scope of the last contract they signed,” Collins said. “However, what we’re looking at now is having our health care professionals, medical and mental health, evaluate deliverables that, as the landscape of this crisis has changed, the deliverables in the next contract that we’re going to ask for.”

Collins acknowledged drugs and inmates’ mental health have become major problems.

Since April, Collins said the jail has had 175 suicide interventions. He said K9 officers have had 2,000 deployments, leading to 30 drug charges.

Collins believes he and the staff are working to choke out the entry points for drugs.

As for mental health, LMDC’s Chief Psychologist Mariya Leyderman said she believes the building is just not built to support a sufficient program.

”We can try to makeshift dorms that can function as treatment dorms, but realistically, a big part of effective treatment has to do with the physical environment that people are in,” Leyderman said. “People typically don’t have groups, or go to work or school inside of their living area. There should be a divide that is an educational space or a programming space that isn’t right next to where your toilet or your bed is.”

Collins said he and city leaders have not had any conversations about building or moving to a new building, meaning it’s up to them to make appropriate changes with the resources available.

“[We’re working on] covering every one of those cells, the bars, with plexiglass,” Collins said. “Over here on Liberty, which was a place drugs were getting in, we’re making that secure. We’re increasing our camera project, creating better sight angles for our officers. But we’re trying to increase every possible way we can with what we’re dealing with every day.”

Collins said they’ve also placed Narcan in every dorm, to help treat inmates who overdose.

Collins also said the jail is down roughly 90 officers. He said two October graduations, one lateral and one traditional, will help introduce more than 40 new staff members.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.