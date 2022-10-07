Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Behind the Forecast: Kelvin-Helmholtz: Ocean-like waves in the sky

Listen to Science Behind the Forecast with Meteorologist Tawana Andrew every Friday on 89.3 WFPL at 7:45 a.m.
Clouds showing the appearance of breaking waves east of the continental divide in Colorado in...
Clouds showing the appearance of breaking waves east of the continental divide in Colorado in 1971.(Lovill/NOAA)
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are many unique cloud formations across our planet, but one that stands out is a Kelvin-Helmholtz cloud.

Kelvin-Helmholtz waves are “vertical waves in the air associated with wind shear across statically-stable regions.” These waves can appear as clouds that look like breaking ocean waves or braided patterns. These clouds typically occur at altitudes above 16,500 ft.

The wind shear is caused by stronger upper-level winds sitting above weaker lower-level winds with a stable atmospheric layer separating the two. The stable layer in between is usually the result of a temperature inversion. The National Weather Service defined a temperature inversion as a layer in the atmosphere in which air temperature increases with height. Typically, air temperature decreases as you ascend in the atmosphere.

When winds at the upper-levels race along at higher speeds than at the lower levels, they may scoop up an existing cloud later into wave-like shapes. These clouds often form with cirrus, altocumulus, stratocumulus, and stratus clouds.

Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds indicate significant turbulence in an area; which is something aircraft try to avoid. They are most often found in mountainous parts of the world.

** Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds spotted today (somewhat rare) ** Our very own Julia Berg photographed these...

Posted by US National Weather Service Hastings Nebraska on Sunday, November 17, 2019

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors say this building was paid for with money stolen from a Minnesota covid food program
Feds trying to seize two Louisville buildings connected to $250 million COVID fraud
BCPS custodian dies on duty at Overdale Elementary
Officials identify man killed in overnight hit-and-run
Roy D. Beam, 78; Carmon Mathew Martin, 45; and Stacy L. Carpenter, 31, all of Brandenburg, are...
3 charged with placing body of overdose victim out with the trash
Myrtle Beach officials say a man died after falling off a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian.
Coroner: Man attempting to do handstand falls from hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian

Latest News

The Louisville, Ky. skyline.
FORECAST: Frost Advisories and Freeze Watches in place for weekend
Hokey Weather Facts 10/6/22
2022
Goode Weather Blog 10/6
2022
Goode Weather Blog 10/5