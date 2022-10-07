Decatur County man arrested for damaging judge’s vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police Detectives arrested a Decatur County man Friday after he intentionally damaged a judge’s vehicle.

According to the release, ISP arrested Jimmy L. Colson, 62, earlier this week in connection to the incident.

ISP was referred by Greensburg Police Department to take over the investigation.

The Greensburg Police Department initially responded on August 19 to a parking lot where county employees typically parked. The officers met with the judge who reported that he got into his car and noticed an issue with it operating correctly.

The judge found that someone had placed a spray foam insulation in the tail pipe of his truck.

Colson was identified by Greensburg Police after watching surveillance camera footage of the incident.

Colson is being held at the Decatur County Jail on preliminary charges of intimidation and criminal mischief pending an appearance in court.

