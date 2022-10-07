Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Chilly temperatures and widespread frost tonight

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FREEZE WARNING for areas east of I-65
  • FROST ADVISORY for the rest of the region
  • Much warmer temperatures next week ahead of storm chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see clear skies Saturday night as temperatures fall into the 30s. Areas of frost are possible from Saturday night into Sunday morning in most locations.

A Freeze Watch is in place for most of the region early Sunday morning. After the cool temperatures tomorrow morning, afternoon highs will be a few degrees warmer by the time Sunday afternoon arrives.

Temperatures will top out in the low to middle 60s Sunday afternoon under sunny skies. Clear skies continue tomorrow night with temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s for overnight lows. Mainly sunny. High near 75F.

Warm southwesterly winds will help to usher in warmer temperatures by Monday, beginning our first leg of this week’s warming trend. Afternoon highs will climb into the 70s under mainly sunny skies.

Temperatures soar into the 80s midweek ahead of a powerful cold front that will sweep through the region. This will increase shower and storm chances overnight Wednesday and into early Thursday morning.

High temperatures by Friday will only climb into the 60s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

