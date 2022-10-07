FORECAST: A chilly weekend ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

FROST ADVISORY for most of WAVE Country from 2 AM to 10 AM Saturday

FREEZE WATCH for Jackson and Jennings counties (IN) 2 AM until 11 AM Saturday

FREEZE WATCH for most of WAVE Country from 2 AM to 9 AM Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will passing through and redevelop over the area at times this afternoon. That will lead to varying highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s depending on the amount of sunshine you pick up.

Tonight will be chilly with lows in the 30s and low 40s. Our frost potential is dependent on wind speeds across the region. A Frost Advisory is in place for most of the region overnight.

The weekend begins on a chilly note. Highs only climb into the 50s and low 60s tomorrow afternoon despite sunny skies.

We’ll see clear skies Saturday night as temperatures fall into the 30s. Areas of frost are possible from Saturday night into Sunday morning in most locations. A Freeze Watch is in place for most of the region early Sunday morning.

Temperatures gradually warm from the 60s on Sunday to near 80 by the middle of next week.

