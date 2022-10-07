Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: A chilly weekend ahead

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FROST ADVISORY for most of WAVE Country from 2 AM to 10 AM Saturday
  • FREEZE WATCH for Jackson and Jennings counties (IN) 2 AM until 11 AM Saturday
  • FREEZE WATCH for most of WAVE Country from 2 AM to 9 AM Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will passing through and redevelop over the area at times this afternoon. That will lead to varying highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s depending on the amount of sunshine you pick up.

Tonight will be chilly with lows in the 30s and low 40s. Our frost potential is dependent on wind speeds across the region. A Frost Advisory is in place for most of the region overnight.

The weekend begins on a chilly note. Highs only climb into the 50s and low 60s tomorrow afternoon despite sunny skies.

We’ll see clear skies Saturday night as temperatures fall into the 30s. Areas of frost are possible from Saturday night into Sunday morning in most locations. A Freeze Watch is in place for most of the region early Sunday morning.

Temperatures gradually warm from the 60s on Sunday to near 80 by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Friday, October 7, 2022

Most Read

Prosecutors say this building was paid for with money stolen from a Minnesota covid food program
Feds trying to seize two Louisville buildings connected to $250 million COVID fraud
BCPS custodian dies on duty at Overdale Elementary
Officials identify man killed in overnight hit-and-run
Roy D. Beam, 78; Carmon Mathew Martin, 45; and Stacy L. Carpenter, 31, all of Brandenburg, are...
3 charged with placing body of overdose victim out with the trash
Myrtle Beach officials say a man died after falling off a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian.
Coroner: Man attempting to do handstand falls from hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Friday, October 7, 2022
Clouds showing the appearance of breaking waves east of the continental divide in Colorado in...
Behind the Forecast: Kelvin-Helmholtz: Ocean-like waves in the sky
2022
Goode Weather Blog 10/6
2022
Goode Weather Blog 10/5