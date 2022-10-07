FORECAST: Cool and crisp fall weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

FROST ADVISORY for most of WAVE Country through 10am Saturday

FREEZE WATCH for most of WAVE Country from 2 AM to 9 AM Sunday

Highs return to the 80s next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A FROST ADVISORY is in place through the late morning hours as temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s.

It will be a perfect fall-like day with sunshine and cool temperatures on the way for this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

We’ll see clear skies Saturday night as temperatures fall into the 30s. Areas of frost are possible from Saturday night into Sunday morning in most locations.

A Freeze Watch is in place for most of the region early Sunday morning.

After the cool temperatures tomorrow morning, afternoon highs will be a few degrees warmer by the time Sunday afternoon arrives.

Temperatures will top out in the low to middle 60s Sunday afternoon under sunny skies.

Clear skies continue tomorrow night with temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s for overnight lows.

