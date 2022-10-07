Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Many will see frost this weekend, some will see a freeze

The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Frost potential in many spots Saturday morning
  • Frost likely Sunday morning, rural areas may see a freeze
  • Warmer air and even storms return next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Winds are calming down this evening, allowing for temperatures to fall quickly. We’ll wake up to 30s in most locations with frost likely in many areas.

A Frost Advisory is in effect Saturday morning thanks to this potential. The weekend begins on a chilly note. Highs only climb into the 50s and low 60s tomorrow afternoon despite sunny skies.

We’ll see clear skies Saturday night as temperatures fall into the 30s. Areas of frost are possible from Saturday night into Sunday morning in most locations.

A Freeze Watch is in place for most of the region early Sunday morning. After the cold start Sunday morning we’ll be a bit milder in the afternoon with highs well into the 60s.

There will be plenty of sunshine to go around! Monday sees a return to the 70s but we’ll likely go 80 degrees or higher for Tuesday and Wednesdsay of next week.

This warm air being drawn up from the south will eventually power up some thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

It’s a ways off, but we are monitoring some stronger storm potential thanks to wind energy aloft that will be present as that cold front moves through. We’ll keep an eye on it!

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Friday, October 7, 2022

