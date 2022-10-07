Fuel tanker explodes in Grayson Co.

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Residents of a Grayson County community received a scare Thursday afternoon when a tanker truck parked outside a convenience store exploded.

Around 3 p.m. (Central time), the tanker, belonging to Key Oil Company, was offloading fuel at Day’s Pro Bass in the 13000 block of Peonia Road. The store is the Wax community located in southeast Grayson County near the Nolin River Lake.

Fire crews from Leitchfield, Clarkson and Wax were called to fight the fire. Leitchfield firefighters were the first to arrive and found the rear of the tanker had a large hole and was engulfed in flames. They used foam to extinguish the fire and cover a wide area around the tanker to help dilute any fuel vapers.

Leitchfield Fire Chief Tim Duvall said the tanker was nearly empty except for one fuel cell, but noted that the fuel vapors are more flammable than liquid fuel. Duvall said each tanker contains multiple fuel cells so a single vehicle can carry gasoline, diesel and kerosene.

No one was injured and the store was not damaged.

Duvall believes static electricity at the hookup point caused the explosion.

