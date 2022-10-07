Contact Troubleshooters
Jefferson County voter registration blitz going on now through Oct. 11

You have until October 11 to register to vote.
You have until October 11 to register to vote.
By Makayla Ballman
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Clerk’s Office is hosting a voter registration blitz ahead of the November general election.

Individuals who have never voted before, have had a change of address or want to change their political party can fill out a registration card and put it in the secure collection box at the Motor Vehicle Branches before 4 p.m. on October 11, which is the deadline to register to vote in the November 8 election.

The blitz is being held at all eight of the Motor Vehicle Branch locations throughout Jefferson County. Each branch will have designated Election Information Hubs, where voters can learn all they need to know about the General Election and register to vote before heading to the polls. That information will consist of the different ways to vote: by mail; In-Person Absentee (Early) Voting; and at the precinct polling locations on General Election Day, November 8. People will also be able to sign up to be an Election Officer.

Once the October 11 deadline has passed, the Election Information Hubs will continue to be available through Election Day, November 8 at every branch location to provide important election and voting information.

For more information on elections and voting in Jefferson County, click here.

