Louisville Coin Club hosts 62nd annual coin show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 62nd annual coin show is underway in Louisville.

Hosted by the Louisville & Kentucky State Numismatics Association, the show is held from Oct. 6 through Oct. 8 at the Hilton Garden Inn located in the 2700 block of Crittenden Drive.

The three-day show is open to the public with free admission and parking. Show times run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Those who attend the show will be able to see over 90 tables of coins and supplies. The show will boast a wide variety of ancient, foreign, and American coins and currency, a release said.

A gold and silver raffle will be held on Saturday and free coins for children every day of the show.

