Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man arrested, accused of robbing, pistol-whipping woman, stealing her van

Jewell Ashby, 37, was charged with robbery, burglary, unlawful imprisonment, possession of a...
Jewell Ashby, 37, was charged with robbery, burglary, unlawful imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing or evading police, car theft, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana and assault.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home, struck her in the head with a pistol and robbed her and stole her handicap accessible van.

Jewell Ashby, 37, was charged with robbery, burglary, unlawful imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing or evading police, car theft, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana and assault in relation to an incident happening on Oct. 6.

According to an arrest report, officers were called to the 2100 block of Gardiner Lane just before 5:30 p.m. on reports of a home invasion.

The caller said that a man had forced his way into her home and held her at gunpoint. During the incident, the woman said she was struck in the head with a pistol, the report states.

The woman said the suspect had knocked her out of her wheelchair. A friend had come over to help, and the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at her friend and tied her up.

The friend told police she had been hogtied with her hands and feet tied together.

The suspect was said to have went through each room of the home, taking both women’s phones and the first victim’s van with wheelchair access, according to the report.

Officers found the second victim inside a bedroom still tied up.

Following a request to ping the two phones, detectives found the van heading towards Eastern Parkway. A marked cruiser attempted to pull over the van.

Police said the suspect refused to stop, starting a pursuit until the van crashed into a utility pole in the 300 block of Clay Street.

Officers recovered the listed handgun, as well as a small bindle of marijuana, a digital scale and two marijuana blunts found in a cigar pack.

Ashby appeared in court on Friday, where a judge placed him on $100,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 17.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors say this building was paid for with money stolen from a Minnesota covid food program
Feds trying to seize two Louisville buildings connected to $250 million COVID fraud
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
BCPS custodian dies on duty at Overdale Elementary
A person showed up at University Hospital around 8:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound, according to...
Police: Person injured in East Louisville shooting
Officials identify man killed in overnight hit-and-run

Latest News

Miss Black Kentucky USA Pagent kicks off Sunday
Miss Black Kentucky USA Pageant kicks off Sunday
After another inmate death, LMDC Director reaffirms commitment to jail safety
After another inmate death, LMDC Director reaffirms commitment to jail safety
Governor Beshear waits for more information before acting on pot possession pardons
Governor Beshear waits for more information before acting on pot possession pardons
15 women will take the stage at Louisville Memorial Auditorium Sunday, with the chance to win...
Miss Black Kentucky USA Pagent kicks off Sunday