Man arrested, accused of robbing, pistol-whipping woman, stealing her van

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home, struck her in the head with a pistol and robbed her and stole her handicap accessible van.

Jewell Ashby, 37, was charged with robbery, burglary, unlawful imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing or evading police, car theft, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana and assault in relation to an incident happening on Oct. 6.

According to an arrest report, officers were called to the 2100 block of Gardiner Lane just before 5:30 p.m. on reports of a home invasion.

The caller said that a man had forced his way into her home and held her at gunpoint. During the incident, the woman said she was struck in the head with a pistol, the report states.

The woman said the suspect had knocked her out of her wheelchair. A friend had come over to help, and the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at her friend and tied her up.

The friend told police she had been hogtied with her hands and feet tied together.

The suspect was said to have went through each room of the home, taking both women’s phones and the first victim’s van with wheelchair access, according to the report.

Officers found the second victim inside a bedroom still tied up.

Following a request to ping the two phones, detectives found the van heading towards Eastern Parkway. A marked cruiser attempted to pull over the van.

Police said the suspect refused to stop, starting a pursuit until the van crashed into a utility pole in the 300 block of Clay Street.

Officers recovered the listed handgun, as well as a small bindle of marijuana, a digital scale and two marijuana blunts found in a cigar pack.

Ashby appeared in court on Friday, where a judge placed him on $100,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 17.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.