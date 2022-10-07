Contact Troubleshooters
New path gives safer access to Joe Creason Park

Ribbon cutting was held October 7, 2022 for the Peace Path. The path, which runs across MSD...
Ribbon cutting was held October 7, 2022 for the Peace Path. The path, which runs across MSD property, allows people to walk across Beargrass Creek using the the east end of Nightingale Road and the west side of the Bellarmine University campus.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - City leaders have cut the ribbon to a new walking path and bridge that will mean easier access for some residents to reach one of Louisville Metro’s parks.

It’s called the Peace Path and is located at the east end of Nightingale Road and on the west side of the creek behind Bellarmine University’s Nolan Allen Hall and UofL Health Peace Hospital. A portion of the path is on MSD property. It will give safer access to Joe Creason Park.

Councilman Patrick Mulvihill was joined by Mayor Greg Fischer, Bellarmine President Dr. Susan Donovan, MSD Director Tony Parrott, and neighbors. One of those neighbors is Brad Derrick, an Audubon Park resident who is credited with the original idea. Derrick contacted Mulvihill with his idea because his family didn’t have easy access to Joe Creason Park.

“It’s really frustrating to walk down here and know that you want to be on the other side of the creek, but it’s going to take you 30 minutes to get there,” Derrick said. “It’s amazing to not have to think about that and feel like we have a lot more options now and not have to get in the car to go from one place to another.”

The total cost of the project was $500,000.

Now that it’s open to the public, bicyclists and pedestrians are welcome to cross Bellarmine’s campus to use the new path during daylight hours but should be aware the university conducts video surveillance on their property. The Bellarmine parking lots near the path are for faculty, staff, and student use only, and parking permits are required.

