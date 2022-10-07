Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Outdoor retailer REI keeping stores closed on Black Friday permanently

After seven years deciding year to year, REI dumps Black Friday permanently.
After seven years deciding year to year, REI dumps Black Friday permanently.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson/File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Retailer REI is dumping Black Friday permanently.

For the last seven years, the retailer has closed its doors on the day after Thanksgiving to give its employees a day off.

It was a decision made year to year, but now the company is making it permanent.

The outdoor clothing and gear seller is also expanding the concept.

Starting this year, every part of its business will close every year on Black Friday. That means all 178 stores, distribution locations, call centers and headquarters will be closed.

The company said it would instead pay its 16,000 workers to spend time outside doing absolutely anything aside from shopping that day.

Shoppers can still place an order on the company’s website on Black Friday, but order processing and shipping won’t begin until the following day.

The Black Friday closure is bucking the recent trend of more retailers deciding to keep their stores open during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors say this building was paid for with money stolen from a Minnesota covid food program
Feds trying to seize two Louisville buildings connected to $250 million COVID fraud
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
BCPS custodian dies on duty at Overdale Elementary
A person showed up at University Hospital around 8:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound, according to...
Police: Person injured in East Louisville shooting
Officials identify man killed in overnight hit-and-run

Latest News

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Judge blocks restrictive Ohio abortion law as suit proceeds
Governor Beshear waits for more information before acting on pot possession pardons
Governor Beshear waits for more information before acting on pot possession pardons
FILE - The aftermath of a Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen...
Russia strikes annexed area; more bodies found in Kharkiv
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
As search goes on, Floridians await OK to survey Ian’s wrath