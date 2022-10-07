Police: Person injured in East Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a person was shot in East Louisville on Thursday night.

According to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, a person showed up at University Hospital around 8:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim is expected to survive.

Officials said the original scene was located in the 4500 block of Westport Wood Road.

No arrests have been made.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

