Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police: Person injured in East Louisville shooting

A person showed up at University Hospital around 8:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound, according to...
A person showed up at University Hospital around 8:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound, according to police.(None)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a person was shot in East Louisville on Thursday night.

According to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, a person showed up at University Hospital around 8:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim is expected to survive.

Officials said the original scene was located in the 4500 block of Westport Wood Road.

No arrests have been made.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 8:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Kelly Way, near...
Names of victims released in Bon Air murder, suicide
History and hauntings at Waverly Hills draw in thousands each year.
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium underway
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Southern Indiana man seriously injured in moped crash
A 36-year-old Louisville woman was killed when she was hit by a car at Berry Blvd and...
Victim of fatal accident involving pedestrian on Berry Boulevard identified
Cheyanne Porter and Jose Gomez-Alvarez.
Ky. couple arrested after human remains found during investigation into missing child

Latest News

Racheal Flannery, 24, was in court on Saturday where a judge placed her bond at $50,000.
Woman accused of child abuse at Louisville daycare on home incarceration
Rachel Blake was arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, battery on a police...
Seymour officer hit by car during investigation
Just before 7 p.m., officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 5000 block of East...
Multiple people shot at Petersburg Park in Newburg, police investigating
Metrosafe confirms Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called to the scene of a...
Lawsuit filed against LMPD by Louisville organization over open records