Reoccuring shootings push man to move out of neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A violent four hours in Louisville on Thursday where six people were shot in separate cases, with the most recent at Petersburg Park in Newburg. Now LMPD is busy trying to find the people who opened fire.

Bullets were fired as families and kids were in the park.

Neighbors told WAVE news there was anywhere from 15 to 40 shots fired at at the park Thursday night at around 7 p.m.

One man said he thinks there was at least two shooters and saw one run into the park and disappear.

David Holt lives near Petersburg Park.

He was on the phone when the shooting started, but he thought it was coming from the other end of the phone.

“I heard it and I was like something doesn’t sound right,” Holt said. “Then I heard sirens, and I said oh no.”

That’s when someone came up to Holt and confirmed what he was thinking.

“He came to my car and say hey there was a shooting, I need some help, can I charge my phone, I need to contact my ride and leave,” Holt said. “And I was like ‘well you don’t have the weapon do you?’ And he was like oh no.”

After the man was picked up, Holt made his way to the park.

That’s where he saw a car damaged by bullet holes and police searching cars and the scene for evidence.

“When I drove around, I saw parents that were huddling together mourning something,” Holt said. “This community shouldn’t have to deal with that.”

Holt has been living in Newburg for nearly two years, but says he hears gunshots at least three times a week and he’s had enough.

He’s moving once he finishes school in December.

“We’re renting right now but we didn’t know what we were walking into,” Holt said. “I’m moving. I’m moving. I can’t invest in this community anymore.”

Two of the gunshot victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance and two others showed up in a private car.

Police say all four victims are expected to survive. No arrests have been made in the case.

