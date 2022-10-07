Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Seymour officer hit by car during investigation

Rachel Blake was arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, battery on a police...
Rachel Blake was arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, battery on a police officer, leaving the scene of an injury accident, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and neglect of a dependent.(Seymour Police Department)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, In. (WAVE) - An officer was hit by a car during an investigation of a family disturbance Thursday.

According to the Seymour Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of East 4th Street in reference to a family disturbance.

While officers conducted their investigation, 21-year-old Rachel Blake wanted to leave with her nine month old child.

Officers noticed that the car seat wasn’t fastened correctly and offered to help her install the car seat so she could leave the scene.

Officers said that Blake became agitated and thought officers were going to take her child, so she got in her car with her child in her arms and tried to leave.

As Blake was backing up, officers were attempting to stop her and she hit an officer. She knocked the officer to the ground and left.

A pursuit began and ended when Blake crashed on US 31.

The nine month old sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. The child has been treated and released to the care of the Department of Child Services.

The officer that was hit was transported to the emergency room where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Rachel Blake was arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, battery on a police officer, leaving the scene of an injury accident, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and neglect of a dependent.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 8:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Kelly Way, near...
Names of victims released in Bon Air murder, suicide
History and hauntings at Waverly Hills draw in thousands each year.
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium underway
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Southern Indiana man seriously injured in moped crash
A 36-year-old Louisville woman was killed when she was hit by a car at Berry Blvd and...
Victim of fatal accident involving pedestrian on Berry Boulevard identified
Cheyanne Porter and Jose Gomez-Alvarez.
Ky. couple arrested after human remains found during investigation into missing child

Latest News

Racheal Flannery, 24, was in court on Saturday where a judge placed her bond at $50,000.
Woman accused of child abuse at Louisville daycare on home incarceration
Just before 7 p.m., officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 5000 block of East...
Multiple people shot at Petersburg Park in Newburg, police investigating
Metrosafe confirms Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called to the scene of a...
Lawsuit filed against LMPD by Louisville organization over open records
generic crash
KSP investigating fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County