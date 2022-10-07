Seymour officer hit by car during investigation

SEYMOUR, In. (WAVE) - An officer was hit by a car during an investigation of a family disturbance Thursday.

According to the Seymour Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of East 4th Street in reference to a family disturbance.

While officers conducted their investigation, 21-year-old Rachel Blake wanted to leave with her nine month old child.

Officers noticed that the car seat wasn’t fastened correctly and offered to help her install the car seat so she could leave the scene.

Officers said that Blake became agitated and thought officers were going to take her child, so she got in her car with her child in her arms and tried to leave.

As Blake was backing up, officers were attempting to stop her and she hit an officer. She knocked the officer to the ground and left.

A pursuit began and ended when Blake crashed on US 31.

The nine month old sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. The child has been treated and released to the care of the Department of Child Services.

The officer that was hit was transported to the emergency room where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Rachel Blake was arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, battery on a police officer, leaving the scene of an injury accident, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and neglect of a dependent.

