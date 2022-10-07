Sherman Minton Bridge 9 day closure delayed

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The nine-day directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge has been postponed.

According to the release, the closure was originally scheduled to take place on Oct. 10.

The closure has been postponed to complete the final steps of preparing the bridge deck for phase two.

Eastbound of I-64 will now be closed around 2 a.m. Wednesday, October 12 until 2 a.m. on Friday, October 21.

The full directional closures are going to allow crews to work safely as they switch the maintenance of traffic from phase one to phase two on the lower deck and begin demolition work that comes with phase two.

