Sherwin-Williams halts Racing Louisville FC sponsorship following sexual abuse report

The company is the first sponsorship to announce their suspension of the team's sponsorships...
The company is the first sponsorship to announce their suspension of the team’s sponsorships after the report commissioned by the U.S. Soccer Federation was released.(Racing Louisville FC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Racing Louisville FC sponsor has suspended their partnership following a third-party investigation into sexual misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Sherwin-Williams’ Vice President of Global Corporate Communications Julie S. Young confirmed the sponsorship had been suspended in a company statement on Friday afternoon.

The company is the first sponsorship to announce their suspension of the team’s sponsorships after the report commissioned by the U.S. Soccer Federation was released.

Sherwin-Williams said it would be making a donation to Support the Players National Emergency Trust in lieu of the sponsorship.

The report released on Monday included allegations of emotional abuse and sexual misconduct conducted by former Racing Louisville FC coach Christy Holly.

The NWSL and the NWSL Players Association are beginning its own investigation into the reported incidents across the league.

Read the full statement below:

“The Sherwin-Williams Company is deeply saddened by the findings of the Yates report commissioned by the U.S. Soccer Federation. In response to these findings, we have suspended our sponsorship with Racing Louisville Football Club. We hope for meaningful change in the women’s soccer community to ensure the health and safety of the players.

In lieu of the sponsorship, we have made a donation to Support The Players National Emergency Trust (NET), which will guarantee our funds go directly to the players.

Sherwin-Williams supports and admires these extraordinary athletes for their bravery and courage to step forward.”

