Suspect in downtown Louisville bomb hoax indicted

Jimmy Smith Jr.,
Jimmy Smith Jr.,(LMDC)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of causing an hours-long police situation that closed a number of downtown Louisville streets has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Jimmy Smith, Jr., 50, of Louisville, was indicted October 4 for violating a federal law prohibiting false information and hoaxes.

The indictment says Smith “engaged in conduct with intent to convey false and misleading information under circumstances where such information may reasonably be believed and where such information indicates that an activity has taken, is taking, or will take place that would constitute a violation of federal law relating to a bomb.”

On the morning of August 12, 2022, a several block area of downtown Louisville was cordoned off after a possible explosive device was found in a bus shelter on 5th Street at Jefferson St. A bomb squad determined the device, which contained pipes that had wires coming from the tubes, did not contain explosives.

If he is convicted, Smith could be sentenced to five years in federal prison.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

