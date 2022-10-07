Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Wild Eggs hosts ribbon cutting at new location in New Albany

The Pop's Poppin' Egg Salad is one of the most popular sandwiches at Wild Eggs.
The Pop's Poppin' Egg Salad is one of the most popular sandwiches at Wild Eggs.(Amber Powell/Derby City Weekend)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wild Eggs held a ribbon cutting Friday for their new location in New Albany, Indiana.

The new location will is at 223 West 5th Street.

Wild Eggs officially opened its doors on Oct. 3 in the former Daisy’s Country Cooking location.

Between the growth in New Albany and the interests of their guests, it was a no-brainer to open their next location in New Albany, owners shared.

“We are excited to bring Wild Eggs to New Albany,” Bill Stenzhorn, President of Wild Eggs said. “Joining the New Albany community has been a goal for us for a long time. The strong growth in the area certainly makes it an attractive market and one that we feel will complement our operation in Jeffersonville.”

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about Wild Eggs, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors say this building was paid for with money stolen from a Minnesota covid food program
Feds trying to seize two Louisville buildings connected to $250 million COVID fraud
BCPS custodian dies on duty at Overdale Elementary
Officials identify man killed in overnight hit-and-run
Roy D. Beam, 78; Carmon Mathew Martin, 45; and Stacy L. Carpenter, 31, all of Brandenburg, are...
3 charged with placing body of overdose victim out with the trash
Myrtle Beach officials say a man died after falling off a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian.
Coroner: Man attempting to do handstand falls from hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Eric Wood
Former Louisville Cardinal, NFL player Eric Wood on what drives his philanthropy
Four people shot at Petersburg Park in Newburg.
Reoccuring shootings push man to move out of neighborhood
Rachel Blake was arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, battery on a police...
Seymour officer hit by car during investigation
Prosecutors say the money used to purchase the buildings was traced back to fraud in Minnesota
Feds trying to seize two Louisville buildings connected to $250 million COVID fraud