Wild Eggs hosts ribbon cutting at new location in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wild Eggs held a ribbon cutting Friday for their new location in New Albany, Indiana.

The new location will is at 223 West 5th Street.

Wild Eggs officially opened its doors on Oct. 3 in the former Daisy’s Country Cooking location.

Between the growth in New Albany and the interests of their guests, it was a no-brainer to open their next location in New Albany, owners shared.

“We are excited to bring Wild Eggs to New Albany,” Bill Stenzhorn, President of Wild Eggs said. “Joining the New Albany community has been a goal for us for a long time. The strong growth in the area certainly makes it an attractive market and one that we feel will complement our operation in Jeffersonville.”

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about Wild Eggs, click or tap here.

