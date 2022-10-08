Contact Troubleshooters
Firefighters battle vacant house fire in Russell neighborhood

(Major Bobby Cooper)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department crews battled a vacant house fire in the Russell neighborhood early Saturday morning.

According to Major Bobby Cooper, around 5:13 a.m. crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 400 block of Dr. W.J. Hodge Street.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they discovered a two-story residential structure fully involved.

Crews began establishing defensive operations on the main fire building, while conducted primary and secondary searches in neighboring homes.

It took crews 17 minutes for 25 firefighters to bring the fire under control.

The main fire building was a total loss. One near by structure sustained minor damage to siding.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

LFD Arson Investigators are working to determine the cause.

