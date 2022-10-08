Contact Troubleshooters
Man arrested after disturbance on Dixie Highway

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after causing a disturbance on Dixie Highway Friday evening.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the incident involved the LMPD 3rd Division and SWAT team around 6:00 p.m.

Officers were originally dispatched to a trouble on a man in the middle of the 1400 block of Dixie Highway where he was stopping traffic and causing a disturbance.

Traffic was blocked for a couple hours as the incident came to its conclusion and the subject was taken into custody.

The subject is being taken to the hospital for observation. No one was injured.

LMPD is leading the investigation.

After another inmate death, LMDC Director reaffirms commitment to jail safety
