One person in hospital after crash on Gene Snyder, lanes reopen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is in the hospital after a crash on the Gene Snyder Saturday morning.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11 a.m. officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision on I-64 eastbound at I-265.

Preliminary investigation determined that a chain reaction vehicle crash occurred as traffic was slowing due to construction.

One driver received minor injuries and was transported to UofL hospital.

All lanes have reopened.

LMPD’s 8th Division officers are working this investigation.

