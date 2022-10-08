Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

One person in hospital after crash on Gene Snyder, lanes reopen

TRIMARC photo
TRIMARC photo(TRIMARC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is in the hospital after a crash on the Gene Snyder Saturday morning.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11 a.m. officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision on I-64 eastbound at I-265.

Preliminary investigation determined that a chain reaction vehicle crash occurred as traffic was slowing due to construction.

One driver received minor injuries and was transported to UofL hospital.

All lanes have reopened.

LMPD’s 8th Division officers are working this investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors say this building was paid for with money stolen from a Minnesota covid food program
Feds trying to seize two Louisville buildings connected to $250 million COVID fraud
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
New KY license plate
New Kentucky license plate options available on Oct. 24
A person showed up at University Hospital around 8:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound, according to...
Police: Person injured in East Louisville shooting
Four people shot at Petersburg Park in Newburg.
Reoccuring shootings push man to move out of neighborhood

Latest News

Update: Lanes reopen after I-265 North crash
generic crash
Officials identify 35-year-old Louisville woman killed in Meade County crash
Weekend lane closures on Watterson Expressway
Section of La Grange Road to close for cross drain replacement