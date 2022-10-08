Players of Racing Louisville FC release statement amid ongoing investigations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The players of Racing Louisville FC released a statement Saturday amid the ongoing independent investigation into emotional abuse and sexual misconduct within the National Women’s Soccer League.

“We, the players of Racing Louisville, are deeply saddened and horrified by the findings of the U.S. Soccer’s investigation as detailed in the Sally Yates report. We commend and support our former teammate, Erin Simon, and the other courageous players that have come forward and shed light on the systemic abuses in women’s soccer. Their bravery and resilience have inspired us and so many others to use their voices to demand change.

We hope the NWSL and NWSLPA joint investigation will continue to uncover the remaining truths we deserve and demand. The conclusion of this investigation will give us much needed insight and recommendations on the future of our club. The systematic abuse that has plagued this league for far too long is both infuriating and unacceptable. No human being should ever feel unsafe in their work environment. The fact that this abuse and harassment occurred within our club is an unimaginable horror. We expect the club’s full cooperation in the ongoing investigation, as silence is no longer an option.

To our fans and community, we want to thank you for your continued support and love during this difficult time. While we understand your outrage, we urge you to continue to stand behind the players as we await the results of the investigation. The past few days have been emotionally exhausting as players across the league relive past traumas. However, the overwhelming support has strengthened our resolve to vehemently demand solutions for change and a better future for all those who come after us.”

Racing Louisville and Lou City FC released the following statement in regard to the investigations.

“We will fully cooperate with the NWSL/NWSLPA joint and independent investigation, pledging to provide the materials and access needed to complete the process. That includes follow up with the joint investigative team to the extent there is any contrary conclusion to the U.S. Soccer released Sally Yates report. We will work in close coordination with the league to determine the next steps.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.