Racing Louisville fans start planning their next course of action

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Racing Louisville FC has lost its first sponsor after a sexual misconduct investigation involving one of their former coaches and now the fans are reacting too.

Sherman-Williams announced Friday that they are suspending their partnership with Racing Louisville after an investigation into sexual misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League.

In a statement they said they hope for meaningful change in the women’s soccer community.

“Sherman-Williams, Humana, Baptist East, all these organizations right now are culpable because they’re giving them money,” said Michele Reise, founder of the LouCity Ladies.

On Wednesday, fans protested at the Racing Louisville game by staying silent during the game.

Tonight, members from several different fan groups met at a local bar to discuss their next course of action.

“Step up, stand up,” Reise said. “Because this is one piece of Louisville. This is one community in Louisville. What is going on in our community could very well be in your community tomorrow.”

For these fans, Sherman-Williams halting their sponsorship with Racing Louisville is a win, but it’s not enough.

“They did send a message to say until change is made, this is what we’re doing,” Reise said.

They’re calling for all sponsors to follow suit.

“This is the little guys fighting against the big guys to do what’s right for women, the community, and this organization,” Reise said.

For this fight, they say they need a plan of action. And that’s what they discussed at on Friday night.

“So that we can organize ourselves and move forward in a collective way towards some sort of the objective,” one fan said. “Most importantly protecting our players.”

The report shed light into the emotional abuse and sexual misconduct within the National Women’s Soccer League.

It’s reach has transcended borders. In a match between the US and England women’s teams Friday, the teams held up a banner saying “protect the players.”

They also wore teal armbands to show solidarity with sexual abuse victims. At the meeting, the fans talked about how hurt they were when they learned former Racing Louisville coach Christy Holly sexually harassed player Erin Simon.

“You just helped ruin my reputation and a lot of other people’s reputations that stuck their neck out,” one fan said. “Who have cried, shed blood, and tears to make this club what it is now and to bring this club here.”

As they think of other ways of protest, they’re planning on being much more secretive with their meetings.

They’re going to carefully vet who attends them.

