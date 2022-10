LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers can expect delays after multiple cars crashed on the Gene Snyder.

According to TRIMARC, the crash happened around 11:16 a.m. on I-64 east at mile marker 18.8.

At least three cars were involved. The right three lanes and right shoulder are blocked.

Lanes are estimated to be closed for an hour.

