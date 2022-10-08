Contact Troubleshooters
Urban Bourbon half marathon back for 12th year

Urban Bourbon half marathon
Urban Bourbon half marathon(WAVE)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 13.1 miles that was capped off with a bourbon celebration once they cross the finish line.

The Urban Bourbon half marathon rolled through downtown Louisville Saturday.

The race lasts more than an hour for the fastest runners that are hoping that’s smoother than the bourbon.

“I think my favorite part is just the looks on peoples faces of accomplishment when they finish,” Karl Schmitt, Louisville Sports Commission CEO said. “It’s a great way to get their steps in. They’re going 13.1 miles on a beautiful morning.”

A moment so special to Schmitt, he personally places medals around the runners necks as they finished the race at Fourth Street Live.

The Louisville Sports Commission hosts 2,500 runners with people from 40 different states.

Schmitt said that this is about the experience and blending some of Kentucky’s finest features.

“It’s a pretty good crowd of out of towners,” Schmitt said. “They usually come and stay two nights. they’ll stay Friday night before the race and then tonight we put on a pub crawl. It’s called the urban bourbon walk.”

This the 12th year for the half marathon and Schmitt said that is has aged beautifully, just like bourbon.

The race and the celebration at Fourth Street Live are one big honor to our Kentucky home.

