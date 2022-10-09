Cards Fight Back to Win at Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville rallied from a 10-0 deficit to beat Virginia 34-17 for their first ACC win of the season.

UofL quarterback, Brock Doman got his first career start for the Cards replacing an injured Malik Cunningham. It didn’t start off well for Doman. Already trailing 3-0, Doman’s first pass of the game was picked off by former Card, Anthony Johnson. That would setup a Brennan Armstrong to Dontayvion Wicks 40 yard touchdown giving the Cavaliers a 10-0 first quarter lead.

The Cards come storming back. Trailing 10-3 on fourth and short, Doman finds room and does his best Malik Cunningham impression. He goes 44 yards for the touchdown to tie the game. UofL kicker James Turner drilled a 20 yard field goal just before half giving the Cards a 13-10 halftime lead.

Third quarter the lead grows. Doman goes up top to Marshawn Ford for a 38 yard touchdown for a 20-10 UofL lead. After the Cavs cut the lead to 20-17, Trevion Cooley punches it in from the one. Jawhar Jordan added another touchdown in the fourth to close out the scoring. This marks the largest UofL comeback in the Scott Satterfield era. “We had some new starters today. Obviously, everybody knows the quarterback, Brock. Brock came out, and man, what a great effort he gave us today. He settled down after the first quarter and really played well,” said Satterfield. “I just did my job and there’s a lot I need to clean up and a lot to learn from. I know when I watch this tape I’ll be pretty disappointed. I’m just grateful we won truly. I’m not a stat guy. Just a grinder out, and help this team win. That’s all I want to do,” said Doman after picking up his first win in a UofL uniform.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.