Fans, sponsors, players react to Racing Louisville investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former coach of Racing Louisville FC is front and center of sexual assault allegations.

Fans are upset and disgusted, and sponsorships have been suspended.

The national report came out Monday, detailing the sexual harassment, misconduct, and abuse across women’s soccer. Former Racing Louisville Coach Christy Holly was on the front page of it.

The report alleged Holly grabbed and groped former player Erin Simon during a film session. Simon then went Taylor Starr, the club’s chaplain at the time.

Since the report was released, there’s been fan protests, suspended sponsorships, and a number of written statements.

“We grabbed coffee last July at the very end of July,” Starr said. “She had confided in me at that moment that coach Holly had been sexually harassing her.”

Simon made Starr promise not to tell anyone, but once she saw the effect it was having on Simon, Starr went to the club.

“I will say they handled it within 24 hours, and he was gone,” Starr said.

No one knew why Holly was fired until this past Monday, and some fans weren’t happy about the allegations.

“I was just disgusted and revolted that somebody could do that,” Braeden Downey said.

On Wednesday, fans held a silent protest at the Louisville City game.

They held signs that said, “protect the players” and “cowards,” all directed at Racing Louisville management.

“We believe that James O’Connor should be fired or resign because we’re not going to have his trust ever again,” fan Brianna Roby-Arkenberg said.

Racing President James O’Connor released a statement on Wednesday, apologizing for hiring Holly and to Simon.

Many fans didn’t buy it.

“I felt like it was a very canned response,” Roby-Arkenberg said. “And it didn’t bring any warmth, any personality, any empathy into it at all.”

On Friday, Sherwin-Williams announced they were suspending their sponsorship with the club. Fans called for more sponsors to do the same.

“Sherwin-Williams, Humana, Baptist East, all these organizations right now are culpable because they’re giving them money,” Michele Reise, the founder of LouCity Ladies said.

On Saturday, the Racing Louisville players spoke out.

In a written statement they commended Simon and other players for coming forward and shedding light on the systemic abuses in women’s soccer.

And after a week of outrage, the players thanked the fans for their support and love and asked them to continue to stand behind the players.

“This club, this organization, was built by this community,” Herman Quinn Jr, the Louisville Coopers President said. “It represents this community. Therefore, this is not a good look for this community and this community is hurting and we want answers.”

Racing Louisville and LouCity FC also released a statement in regard to the investigation.

It says in part: “We will fully cooperate with the National Women’s Soccer League and Player’s Association’s joint and independent investigation, pledging to provide the materials and access needed to complete the process.”

