First Financial Bank launches local food drive for World Food Day 2022

By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - First Financial Bank is launching a local food drive for World Food Day.

The food drives will be available at 10 financial centers in Greater Louisville from Oct. 11 through Oct. 21.

Nonperishable food items can be dropped off at all First Financial locations in the region during normal business hours, the release said.

“Food insecurity is an issue for people worldwide, and the problem became more severe because of the pandemic,” Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank said. “First Financial and our associates are eager to begin this local food drive and help our neighbors who do not have enough to eat.”

After the food drive concludes on Friday, all food will be delivered to local organizations selected by associates at each financial center, the release said.

World Food Day is recognized on Oct. 16 and highlights collective work around the world to promote awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger. The day also calls attention to the need to ensure healthy diets for everyone.

All First Financial locations throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois will participate. A list of financial centers is available by clicking or tapping here.

