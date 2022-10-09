Contact Troubleshooters
Lack of Second Half Offense Sends Hoosiers to Third Straight Loss

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) dives into the end zone to score during the second...
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) dives into the end zone to score during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)(Doug McSchooler | AP)
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLOOMINGTON, In. (WAVE) - The Indiana offense is shutout in the second half as the Hoosiers fall to #4 Michigan 31-10.

First quarter, Wolverines already leading 7-0 when the Hoosiers respond. Quarterback, Connor Bazelak hits Josh Henderson who spins his way into the end zone for the 11 yard score. IU’s only touchdown of the day. This game was tied at 10 at the break.

Second half the wheels fell off for Indiana. Michigan’s JJ McCarthy rolls out and hits Cornelius Johnson over the middle and dives into the end zone. It’s17-10 Wolverines.

Same score, fourth quarter, McCarthy with the quick out to his tight end Luke Schoonmaker who also dives his way into the end zone. McCarthy would add one more touchdown pass in the quarter to close out the scoring. The loss is the third in a row for Indiana after a 3-0 start to the season. “Didn’t finish. Had a chance in the fourth quarter against the fourth ranked team in the country. Really good football team, and get the chance to be able to be in the fourth quarter to go find a way to win and we didn’t finish. So, that’s highly disappointing,” said IU head coach Tom Allen after the game.

