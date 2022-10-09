Levis-less Cats Lose Second Straight Game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Kentucky star quarterback, Will Levis sat out Saturday’s home game against South Carolina as the Cats drop their second straight game 24-14.

Levis is dealing with a foot injury suffered in last week’s loss at Ole Miss. Redshirt freshman, Kaiya Sheron got the start. Disaster on the first play of the game. Kentucky trying to run a reverse, but Chris Rodriguez coughs it up, the Gamecocks’ Tonka Hemingway recovers and returns it to the two yard line. Very next play, Marshawn Lloyd takes it in for the touchdown and a 7-0 Gamecocks lead.

The Cats answer in the second quarter. Sheron with the dart to Jordan Dingle for the touchdown. The teams headed into the the locker room were tied at seven.

Third quarter, Carolina quarterback, Spencer Rattler with the quick screen to Antwane Wells, he makes a couple Cats miss and he’s off to the races. The Gamecocks take a 14-7 lead.

After a field goal gave South Carolina a 17-7 lead they put the game away Jalen Brock scores on the end around. Sheron later tossed his second touchdown pass of the game, but it wasn’t enough. South Carolina hands Kentucky their second straight loss and first at home this season.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.