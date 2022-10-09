‘A total loss’: Commercial warehouse destroyed by fire in Clifton neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville arson investigators are working to find the cause of a fire that destroyed a warehouse early Sunday in the Clifton neighborhood.

Around 3:43 a.m., firefighters with the Louisville Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire in the 2100 block of Frankfort Avenue.

LFD Major Bobby Cooper said crews arrived in four minutes and found 3,000 square ft. commercial warehouse engulfed in flames.

Around 40 firefighters battled the flames, extinguishing the fire by 5:10 a.m.

Cooper said the warehouse is a total loss. Buildings nearby suffered minor damage.

No injuries were reported.

