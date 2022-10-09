Warehouse destroyed by fire in Clifton neighborhood; advice from experts for October’s fire prevention month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville arson investigators are working to find the cause of a fire that destroyed a warehouse early Sunday in the Clifton neighborhood.

Around 3:40 a.m., Louisville firefighters responded to a warehouse fire that was engulfed in flames in the 2100 block of Frankfort Avenue.

LFD Major Bobby Cooper said crews arrived in four minutes and found 3,000 square ft. commercial warehouse engulfed in flames.

Around 40 firefighters battled the flames, extinguishing the fire by 5:10 a.m.

People living down the stretch of North Clifton Avenue, off Frankfort Avenue said their Sunday started off in an unusual way.

”There was like, a really big bang coming from all the way down the road,” Darren Mazur, who lives nearby said. ”Next thing you know, I get a phone call I ordered a pizza. And the pizza guy is like- I can’t come through there is fire.”

Darren Mazur said he went to outside to see that fire for himself. He was joined by dozens of his neighbors, all taking snapshots of what they saw.

”It was like really white clouds going straight up in the air. And then you saw firefighters up there with his hose,” Mazur said.

Firefighters say this incident is a good reminder for people to be careful, especially during Fire Prevention Month.

St Matthews Fire spokesperson Rick Tonini said the most common fires happen in the kitchen.

”They put some grease on the stove and they walk away. And then the grease catches on fire and then it catches your curtains and your cabinets on fire,” Tonini said.

Tonini said fire safety tips come down to common sense.

As the weather cools down, make sure you have a professional check your chimney, keep a safe-distance from outdoor fire pits and test your smoke alarms.

”The number one thing you need to do when something like that happens, is get out. And call the fire department because the number one thing you need to do is save yourself,” Rick Tonini, St Matthews PIO said.

”The houses can be repaired. But, I am happy everyone else was safe,” neighbor Mercedes Nelson said.

Cooper said the warehouse is a total loss. Buildings nearby suffered minor damage. No injuries were reported.

