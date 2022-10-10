21-year-old legally blind pilot lands in Louisville as part of trip across America

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A legally blind pilot who’s raising awareness for vision loss made a pit stop at Bowman Field on Monday.

Kaiya Armstrong, 21, is part of the Foundation for Blind Children’s Adult Services program. She was selected out of 25 candidates who are blind or have low vision with ambitions to pilot an aircraft across multiple states as part of Fight for Sight.

“This accomplishment is something that’s going to be important for everybody in both the visually impaired community and the sighted,” Armstrong said. “It’s proving to the world that the only limits we have are those we’ve given to ourselves.”

Armstrong started her flight in Phoenix, Arizona, and plans to head to Washington, DC.

During her stop in Louisville, she plans to visit the American Printing House for the Blind Museum and tour the Kentucky School for the Blind.

Armstrong will take to the skies on Thursday to finish her route to Washington.

