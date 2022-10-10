Ask WAVE: Why is there an extra fee for disability parking plates?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a parking lot, at least one spot is designated for disability parking. Vehicles are identified by a placard that hangs inside the vehicle, or – in cases of longer-term mobility issues – a disability parking license plate.

Several laws in the Kentucky code detail the eligibility and the process to acquire one of these special plates.

Tony submitted a related question to Ask WAVE:

“Why does the KY Transportation Cabinet charge $21 to purchase a disabled parking license plate when KRS 186.162 shows the cost to be $18?”

Tony is correct that KRS 186.162 shows the initial (and renewal) cost of a disability license plate to be $18. However, in another section of the law, another set of fees is indicated with reference to yet another page of the Kentucky code.

In that law, KRS 186.040, an additional $3 fee is indicated. Those dollars are allocated per the law:

“(a) One dollar ($1) shall be placed in an agency fund to provide additional funds exclusively for technological improvements or replacement of the AVIS system… (b) One dollar ($1) shall be placed in an agency trust fund to provide funds exclusively for technological improvements to the hardware and software in county clerk offices related to the collection and administration of road fund taxes… (c) One dollar ($1) shall be placed in a trust fund to be maintained by the Transportation Cabinet to provide an unrestricted revenue supplement, for operations of the office related to the collection and administration of road fund taxes, to county clerk offices in counties containing a population of less than twenty thousand (20,000)...”

For U.S. military veterans who are deemed 100% disabled from their service to the country, all fees are waived for a disability parking plate.

