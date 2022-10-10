Everything you need to know about registering to vote in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’re less than a month away from Election Day. The mid-term elections are on November 8 and the deadline to register is coming up fast.

If you live in Jefferson County and haven’t registered yet, you’re running out of time. Tuesday is the final day to do it.

Every year brings eligible first-time voters. Maybe you just turned 18 or you’ve never felt the need to vote.

If that’s the case, here’s what you need to know.

Kentucky legislators learned a lot from the 2020 election. The pandemic was in full swing and they had to get creative to allow people to vote.

They took what they learned and have given voters more options than the usual in-person and mail-in options.

“We offer that in person option to be able to be able to cast an absentee ballot. We offer in person no excuse absentee balloting, which makes it so much more convenient. It expands the number of days that people can go to the polls,” said Erran Huber from the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office.

If you’re not going to be in town or have work on election day absentee voting might be for you. It allows you to vote before election day.

This is the first general election with these new voting options.

“This was a bi-partisan legislative effort. We’re really proud to put those laws into practice,” Huber said.

General elections are always a big deal and this one is no exception.

There are over 630,000 registered voters in Jefferson County and on November 8th, they’ll be voting on big issues like the next Louisville mayor.

“That’s the big day for folks to remember. That is general election day. Polls will be open from 6 am to 6 pm. If you are in line at 5:59:59, we’ll make sure that you get the chance to vote,” Huber said.

But before you can vote, you have to register by October 11.

To do that you have to be 18 years old, a resident of Kentucky, US citizen, and not claim the right to vote anywhere else.

If you check all those boxes, next you need to find a place to register. You can do it online or in person.

“Come out to one of our eight motor vehicle branches on October the 11. We’ll have people there, we’ll have special tables with balloons to celebrate, hey this is the last push. And we’ll be able to get all your questions answered,” Huber said.

There are a list of requirements for most of these voting options. If you have any questions, visit or call the county clerk’s office.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.