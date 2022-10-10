Fatal hit and run accident on Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead after a hit and run accident on Cane Run Road Sunday evening.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8 p.m. officers responded to a vehicle collision in the 3900 block of Cane Run Road.

Preliminary investigation shows that a car traveling northbound on Cane Run Road crossed for an unknown reason into the southbound lanes of traffic and hit another car head on the had three occupants.

One of the three occupants, a rear passenger, received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and other passenger were taken to UofL hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the cross over vehicle fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The LMPD Traffic Unity is investigating the crash.

